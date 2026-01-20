Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

Families of 30 people killed when parts of a launching gantry at a high-speed rail construction site fell onto a moving passenger train received compensation totalling 1.49 million baht per victim at a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday.

The handover took place at the Santi Maitree Building and was presided over by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Korat crane collapse: what happened

The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when metal components used as the base of a launching gantry at a construction site fell onto a Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani passenger train as it passed below.