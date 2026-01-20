Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

Families of 30 people killed when parts of a launching gantry at a high-speed rail construction site fell onto a moving passenger train received compensation totalling 1.49 million baht per victim at a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday.
The handover took place at the Santi Maitree Building and was presided over by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when metal components used as the base of a launching gantry at a construction site fell onto a Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani passenger train as it passed below.
The Transport Ministry said on Monday that 29 passengers and one construction worker were killed.
Anutin oversaw compensation payments to the families or heirs of the 30 victims. The assistance package comprised:
Anutin said that, on behalf of the government, he wished to express his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the collapse, calling it a tragedy that caused immense loss and shocked the country.
He said the loss could not be measured and that Tuesday’s compensation handover reflected the government’s intention to expedite assistance and remedies for those affected as quickly as possible, while also offering support to bereaved families as they faced a difficult period.
He said the compensation was provided with support from the Office of Insurance Commission and other sectors, with the government coordinating closely to ensure assistance reached families as soon as possible.
He added that the government would continue to monitor the compensation process in the next phase until all procedures were completed.