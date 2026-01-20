null

Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026

Families of 30 victims killed in the January 14 crane collapse in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, received compensation totalling THB 1.49 million per person at a Government House ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Families of 30 people killed when parts of a launching gantry at a high-speed rail construction site fell onto a moving passenger train received compensation totalling 1.49 million baht per victim at a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday.

The handover took place at the Santi Maitree Building and was presided over by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Korat crane collapse: what happened

The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when metal components used as the base of a launching gantry at a construction site fell onto a Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani passenger train as it passed below.

Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

The Transport Ministry said on Monday that 29 passengers and one construction worker were killed.

Compensation package totals THB 1.49m per victim

Anutin oversaw compensation payments to the families or heirs of the 30 victims. The assistance package comprised:

  • Support from the State Railway of Thailand: 340,000 baht per victim
  • Insurance compensation from Dhipaya Insurance Plc: 1,000,000 baht per victim
  • Assistance from the contractor: 150,000 baht per victim

Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

Anutin: Government speeding up relief for families

Anutin said that, on behalf of the government, he wished to express his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the collapse, calling it a tragedy that caused immense loss and shocked the country.

He said the loss could not be measured and that Tuesday’s compensation handover reflected the government’s intention to expedite assistance and remedies for those affected as quickly as possible, while also offering support to bereaved families as they faced a difficult period.

Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

Office of Insurance Commission involved; more follow-up promised

He said the compensation was provided with support from the Office of Insurance Commission and other sectors, with the government coordinating closely to ensure assistance reached families as soon as possible.

He added that the government would continue to monitor the compensation process in the next phase until all procedures were completed.
Families of 30 Korat crane collapse victims receive THB 1.49m compensation

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy