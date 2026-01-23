Phu Foi Lom botanical garden to close for restoration and safety measures

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has announced the closure of the Phu Foi Lom Botanical Garden in Udon Thani from February 15 to June 15, for the restoration of natural resources and to ensure safety during the wildfire season.

The main purpose of this closure is to improve the management of the tourist site in alignment with seasonal weather conditions, ensuring the effective protection and rehabilitation of natural resources, and safeguarding the safety of visitors during the wildfire season.