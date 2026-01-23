Phu Foi Lom botanical garden to close for restoration and safety measures

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has announced the closure of the Phu Foi Lom Botanical Garden in Udon Thani from February 15 to June 15, for the restoration of natural resources and to ensure safety during the wildfire season.
The Department announced on Friday (January 23) the closure of the 'Phu Foi Lom 60th Anniversary Queen's Botanical Garden' in Udon Thani.
The main purpose of this closure is to improve the management of the tourist site in alignment with seasonal weather conditions, ensuring the effective protection and rehabilitation of natural resources, and safeguarding the safety of visitors during the wildfire season.
Wildfires could pose a significant risk to visitors, and the harsh weather conditions may also affect the convenience of tourists during this period.
In accordance with Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019, the Department has set the closure period from February 15 to June 15.
The public and tourists are encouraged to plan their visits accordingly and to follow updates from the Phu Foi Lom Botanical Garden to avoid unnecessary travel during the closure period.
Phu Foi Lom is part of the Phu Phan Mountain Range, located about 600 meters above sea level.
The name 'Phu Foi Lom' comes from a type of lichen that grows on tree branches, which has become increasingly rare.
The closure during this period is crucial for the conservation of lichens and rare plant species, preventing disturbances during the critical hot season.
The Phu Foi Lom 60th Anniversary Queen's Botanical Garden is an important botanical and natural tourism site in Udon Thani, and this restorative closure will help restore the beauty of the plants and the surrounding environment, ensuring it is ready to serve visitors again when the rainy season begins.