Foreign demand for Thai condominiums steady despite economic uncertainty

Amid the fluctuations in the domestic economy, the purchasing power in the country remains fragile, particularly in the real estate market.

Meanwhile, the foreign demand, which had been a key driver of the condominium market, has weakened due to economic factors, fluctuations in the Thai baht, stricter regulations in various countries, and a decline in tourism to Thailand, especially from China.

However, despite a decrease in condominium ownership transfers, the overall demand from foreign buyers in the Thai condominium market continues, although the reasons for this demand remain to be seen.

Foreign buyers purchasing condominiums in Thailand do not necessarily mean they are first-time visitors who immediately decide to buy a condo after visiting.

They are more likely to be foreigners who have visited multiple times, gained familiarity with specific areas, and are comfortable with the process of buying and transferring ownership.