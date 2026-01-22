Singha Park Chiang Rai Celebrates 10th Anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with Grand Showcase of 30+ Balloons from 13 Nations

The event is set to transform the Chiang Rai sky with the colors of over 30 balloons from 13 countries worldwide to welcome the month of love between 11–15 February 2026. The festival is packed with highlight activities such as the balloon light and sound show (Magic Night Glow), a special Valentine’s Day activity “Balloon Love-Marriage Registration & Declarations of Love in the Sky.” The highlights include a special activity for 14 lucky couples, an international balloon competition with over 100,000 Baht in prizes, and a grand, exquisite open-air Khon performance. These events will take place on February 13–14, 2026, at the Singha Park Chiang Rai lakeside, offering an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Mr. Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., stated: “This year marks the 10th consecutive Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta. Building on years of success, the festival recently won the Gold Award for Best Overall Entertainment Program at the 2025 IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards in the USA. This award confirms our high standards in creating travel experiences that blend romance, nature, culture, and international entertainment. Our main goal is to promote Chiang Rai as a 'World Class Love Destination' by offering memorable activities like 'Balloon Love' and open-air Khon. These efforts help boost the local economy and create sustainable income for the Chiang Rai community.”