New ITMO issuances for NDC use

Michael Brennwald, Chief Investment Officer | KliK Foundation: “The issuance of the first ITMOs from the Bangkok E-Bus Programme marked an important milestone for the KliK Foundation. These subsequent ITMO transfers are equally significant, as they demonstrate that a robust and repeatable process for issuance and transfer has now been firmly established.

With the next monitoring report already in preparation, this operational maturity serves as a proven model that we hope will give confidence to many countries to further engage in greenhouse gas mitigation activities under this cooperative approach.”

Mr. Chatrapon Sripratum, Chief Executive Officer | Energy Absolute Public Company Limited: “We are incredibly proud that the Bangkok E-Bus Programme has established itself as the world’s first mitigation activity to not only issue but continuously deliver ITMOs under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. Successfully transferring the batches of 2023 and 2024 confirms that large-scale urban decarbonisation is not a one-off transaction, but a sustainable reality.

By operating over 2,000 electric buses across Bangkok, we have proven that the private sector can drive a tangible transformation from internal combustion engines to clean mobility. Energy Absolute remains steadfast in its commitment to high environmental integrity and transparency, demonstrating that it can achieve national climate targets while delivering cleaner air and a better quality of life for urban commuters.”



Mitigation activity of electric mobility

The Bangkok E-Bus Programme is the first authorised mitigation activity under the bilateral climate agreement between Switzerland and Thailand in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. As of today, we can count more than 2000 electric buses, introduced by the programme owner Energy Absolute Public Company Limited in the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. To secure the financing, the purchase agreement between Energy Absolute and the KliK Foundation on greenhouse gas emission reductions as ITMOs from this activity was signed on 24 June 2022.

About Energy Absolute Public Company Limited

Energy Absolute Public Company Limited is a leader in renewable energy innovation in Thailand. It is using high-level technology in solar and wind power plants and battery energy storage system (BESS) for power industries, as well as an integrated EV eco-system.



About the KliK Foundation

The KliK Foundation fulfils the legal obligation of Swiss motor fuel importers to reduce part of the emissions of the Swiss transport sector, as required by the Swiss CO2 Act. To this end, the KliK Foundation supports and organises both national and international greenhouse gas mitigation activities, in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. It is financially engaged in the deployment of climate-friendly technologies and innovations through the purchase of the resulting ITMOs of mitigation activities.



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