New ITMO issuances for NDC use

Thailand and Switzerland have successfully completed new issuances of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) from Energy Absolute’s Bangkok E-Bus Programme (BE-BP). Together, they were the first countries to transfer ITMOs for NDC use in December 2023. The currently transferred and issued emission reductions of BE-BP (2023/2024) record a total of 49,717 ITMOs in the Swiss Emissions Trading Registry. Carbon revenues from the KliK Foundation make the programme, converting the private bus fleet in the Bangkok Metropolitan Area from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, financially viable.
Thailand and Switzerland have just approved new ITMO transfers and issuances from the Bangkok E-Bus Programme on 2 April 2026, in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The ITMOs purchased by the KliK Foundation result from the deployment of the electric buses by the activity owner, Energy Absolute, between January 2023 and December 2024.
The transfer and issuance of these ITMOs follow a thorough process in line with the Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement’s guidelines, the implementation agreement between Thailand and Switzerland and their respective national legislations. The monitoring reports have been verified by an independent third party, which confirmed that all the emission reductions were real and calculated in a way that follow highest standards and ensure environmental integrity.
The ITMOs purchased by the KliK Foundation will be used to fulfil its obligation under the Swiss CO₂ Act. Switzerland intends to use these ITMOs towards achieving its target under the Paris Agreement, as defined in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). With a 2% deduction for Overall Mitigation in Global Emissions (OMGE), the country requires that this portion of ITMOs of the KliK Foundation is being cancelled as a climate benefit and cannot be used to reduce emissions from the Swiss transport sector. To avoid double counting, Thailand has committed to adjust its greenhouse gas inventory by the amount of mitigation outcomes transferred to Switzerland.
The different steps of the verification process are described in KliK Foundation’s Implementation Wheel.
Michael Brennwald, Chief Investment Officer | KliK Foundation: “The issuance of the first ITMOs from the Bangkok E-Bus Programme marked an important milestone for the KliK Foundation. These subsequent ITMO transfers are equally significant, as they demonstrate that a robust and repeatable process for issuance and transfer has now been firmly established.
With the next monitoring report already in preparation, this operational maturity serves as a proven model that we hope will give confidence to many countries to further engage in greenhouse gas mitigation activities under this cooperative approach.”
Mr. Chatrapon Sripratum, Chief Executive Officer | Energy Absolute Public Company Limited: “We are incredibly proud that the Bangkok E-Bus Programme has established itself as the world’s first mitigation activity to not only issue but continuously deliver ITMOs under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. Successfully transferring the batches of 2023 and 2024 confirms that large-scale urban decarbonisation is not a one-off transaction, but a sustainable reality.
By operating over 2,000 electric buses across Bangkok, we have proven that the private sector can drive a tangible transformation from internal combustion engines to clean mobility. Energy Absolute remains steadfast in its commitment to high environmental integrity and transparency, demonstrating that it can achieve national climate targets while delivering cleaner air and a better quality of life for urban commuters.”
The Bangkok E-Bus Programme is the first authorised mitigation activity under the bilateral climate agreement between Switzerland and Thailand in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. As of today, we can count more than 2000 electric buses, introduced by the programme owner Energy Absolute Public Company Limited in the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. To secure the financing, the purchase agreement between Energy Absolute and the KliK Foundation on greenhouse gas emission reductions as ITMOs from this activity was signed on 24 June 2022.
About Energy Absolute Public Company Limited
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited is a leader in renewable energy innovation in Thailand. It is using high-level technology in solar and wind power plants and battery energy storage system (BESS) for power industries, as well as an integrated EV eco-system.
About the KliK Foundation
The KliK Foundation fulfils the legal obligation of Swiss motor fuel importers to reduce part of the emissions of the Swiss transport sector, as required by the Swiss CO2 Act. To this end, the KliK Foundation supports and organises both national and international greenhouse gas mitigation activities, in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. It is financially engaged in the deployment of climate-friendly technologies and innovations through the purchase of the resulting ITMOs of mitigation activities.
Links
Cooperation Agreement between Thailand and Switzerland on the official website of the Swiss Confederation
Swiss Emissions Trading Registry (Click on “attestations” / ”international attestations” in the navigation)