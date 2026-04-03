Toxic dust crisis engulfs Chiang Mai as doctors warn of acute symptoms

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, including haze and forest fires, entered its 10th day on April 3, 2026.

The latest data from the Pollution Control Department in Chiang Mai, based on readings from all six air quality monitoring stations, showed red-level conditions, with levels still expected to rise continuously. PM2.5 exceeded 100 µg/m3 at every station.

In the urban area, the highest reading was recorded at the air quality monitoring station in Chang Phueak subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, Chiang Mai, where the AQI measured 260, and PM2.5 stood at 134.3 µg/m3.

In Mueang Na subdistrict, Chiang Dao district, the AQI was 444, while PM2.5 reached 318.3 µg/m3.

At 8am today, data from IQAir.com, which ranks the world’s most polluted cities, continued to place Chiang Mai Municipality in first place.

By 9am, however, Chiang Mai Municipality had dropped to second place, with air quality measured at 223 US AQI and PM2.5 at 148.3 µg/m3. Delhi, India, had overtaken it later in the morning.