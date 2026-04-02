Chiang Mai ranks world’s second most polluted city as AQI hits 231

Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis has reached a severe level, with fresh data on April 2, 2026, at 7am from IQAir showing air quality in Chiang Mai Municipality had worsened dramatically, pushing it up to the rank of the world’s second most polluted city.

The city recorded an AQI of 231, placing it in the purple zone, a level considered to have serious health effects on everyone. Residents in affected areas were reported to be suffering from severe eye irritation and a feeling of not being able to breathe properly, raising fears of long-term damage to health.

According to the global ranking of cities with the worst air quality based on US AQI+, major cities in Asia and Africa continued to face critical pollution levels, with Chiang Mai rising near the top of the list:



Top 10 most polluted cities in the world