Chiang Mai ranks world’s second most polluted city as AQI hits 231

Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis has reached a severe level, with fresh data on April 2, 2026, at 7am from IQAir showing air quality in Chiang Mai Municipality had worsened dramatically, pushing it up to the rank of the world’s second most polluted city.
The city recorded an AQI of 231, placing it in the purple zone, a level considered to have serious health effects on everyone. Residents in affected areas were reported to be suffering from severe eye irritation and a feeling of not being able to breathe properly, raising fears of long-term damage to health.
According to the global ranking of cities with the worst air quality based on US AQI+, major cities in Asia and Africa continued to face critical pollution levels, with Chiang Mai rising near the top of the list:
It is not only Chiang Mai that is facing alarming conditions. Across northern and northeastern Thailand, air pollution levels remain extremely high, with Chiang Rai recording an even worse reading than Chiang Mai.
AQI, or the Air Quality Index, measures six major pollutants — PM2.5, PM10, O3, CO, NO2 and SO2 — to indicate health risks. The scale is divided into colour-coded levels:
Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are currently in the light purple category.
With air quality at hazardous levels, people are being urged to follow health advice strictly.
Outdoor activity should be avoided, especially in red and purple zones. Anyone who must go outside should wear an N95 mask. Homes should be kept tightly closed, with air purifiers used where possible, and indoor areas cleaned regularly to reduce dust build-up.
People are also advised to monitor pollution levels closely through IQAir’s website or mobile applications before travelling, and to watch for symptoms such as coughing, chest tightness or breathing difficulties. Children and older people with such symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
The public is also being urged to help reduce the root causes of the crisis by avoiding open burning and cutting back on private car use during the worst of the pollution episode.