Chiang Mai declares two wildfire disaster zones, steps up emergency aid

Chiang Mai has declared wildfire disaster zones in two districts as worsening forest fires and haze continue to batter parts of the northern province.





Provincial authorities have now officially designated Samoeng and Hot as disaster-affected areas and emergency assistance zones in a bid to speed up support for residents hit by the ongoing crisis.

In Samoeng district, the wildfire disaster declaration covers four sub-districts: Samoeng Tai, Mae Sap, Samoeng Nuea and Yang Moen, after forest fires continued to spread and affect both woodland and nearby communities.

In Hot district, authorities have declared an emergency disaster assistance zone covering six sub-districts: Hang Dong, Ban Tan, Na Kho Ruea, Hot, Bo Luang and Bo Sali. The area has been affected by wildfires that have caused damage to people’s lives and property.





The province has instructed state agencies, local administrative bodies and related authorities to urgently assess the damage on the ground and provide immediate assistance to affected residents, including livelihood support and rehabilitation of impacted areas.





Officials are also continuing to monitor the situation closely, as many areas remain at risk from ongoing wildfires and accumulated haze, which could further affect public health and daily life until conditions begin to improve.