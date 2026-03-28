Chiang Mai haze worsens as hotspot count jumps to 136

More than 2,000 hotspots recorded so far this year

The scale of the crisis this year is also reflected in cumulative data. According to NASA FIRMS, Chiang Mai recorded more than 2,090 hotspots between January 1 and March 27, 2026.

The prolonged fire activity has directly worsened PM2.5 pollution, with dust levels rising well above safety standards and thick haze blanketing the city and surrounding districts.

Extreme heat and no rain likely to worsen dust problem

The Northern Meteorological Centre of the Meteorological Department warned that hot weather would continue across the North through Saturday morning, with some areas likely to experience extreme heat.

In Chiang Mai, temperatures are forecast to range from 21C to 39C, with hazy conditions expected throughout the day due to a mix of heat and airborne dust.

Forecasters said no rain was expected in any district of Chiang Mai, removing a key factor that might otherwise have helped ease the dust pollution.

Health warning issued over dust and heat risks

Authorities have urged residents to take extra care as the province faces both extreme heat and hazardous air pollution.

People have been advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activity. Those who need to go outside should wear N95 masks at all times and remain alert to possible health risks linked to poor air quality and heat exposure, including respiratory problems and heatstroke.