Chiang Mai tops global air pollution ranking as haze worsens and wildfire spreads in Mae Taeng

Chiang Mai’s air quality crisis remains severe. On March 30, 2026, IQAir’s real-time rankings at 10.00am placed Chiang Mai, Thailand, at No. 1 in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233, described as a level with serious health impacts affecting all groups.

A reporter said that upon arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport, a cell broadcast alert appeared on their phone warning that PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai province remained harmful to health and were expected to stay poor for the next two to three days. The message urged people to wear dust masks, avoid outdoor activities, and seek medical attention if they develop unusual symptoms.

Despite being in the city centre, the sky was reported to be blanketed by haze. Stepping outside the airport, the smell of burning was noticeable immediately.

A security guard at the airport said the air quality has been unhealthy for more than a week. He said that in the first one or two days he experienced irritation and, at times, blood-streaked nasal discharge, and that throat irritation has persisted. Because he works outdoors, he said he has had to wear a dust mask daily, but the combination of mask-wearing and hot weather has made working conditions difficult.

He added that this year’s air pollution has been worse than in previous years, and said many visitors and residents leaving the airport immediately pull up their collars to cover their mouths and noses. He appealed for faster action from the government and relevant agencies so people can return to breathing clean air.