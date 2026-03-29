Chiang Mai and northern Thailand hit by orange-level PM2.5 for 7 days

The PM2.5 situation in Chiang Mai and across the 17 northern provinces from today, March 29, to April 4, 2026, is at the orange level, meaning a level that affects health.

The air pollution communication centre forecasts that over the next seven days, the trend in harmful dust levels will continue to rise, and some areas will still need to be monitored closely.

Forecast of PM2.5 conditions in 17 northern provinces, March 29-April 4, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak, Phrae

Monday, March 30, 2026

Lampang, Tak

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Lampang, Tak

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Lampang, Tak

Thursday, April 2, 2026

Lampang, Tak

Friday, April 3, 2026

Lampang, Tak

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Lampang, Tak.

People in affected areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

If it is necessary to go outside, they should wear a face mask to protect against dust and check PM2.5 levels on applications such as Air4Thai before leaving home each time.

Real-time PM2.5 checks are available through the following channels.