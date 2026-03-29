Chiang Mai and northern Thailand hit by orange-level PM2.5 for 7 days

The PM2.5 situation in Chiang Mai and across the 17 northern provinces from today, March 29, to April 4, 2026, is at the orange level, meaning a level that affects health.
The air pollution communication centre forecasts that over the next seven days, the trend in harmful dust levels will continue to rise, and some areas will still need to be monitored closely.
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Monday, March 30, 2026
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Thursday, April 2, 2026
Friday, April 3, 2026
Saturday, April 4, 2026
People in affected areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
If it is necessary to go outside, they should wear a face mask to protect against dust and check PM2.5 levels on applications such as Air4Thai before leaving home each time.
Real-time PM2.5 checks are available through the following channels.
The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office has increased the number of Clean Air Rooms and checked that they can be used effectively.
It has also asked for cooperation from government agencies, the private sector, and operators of shops, cafés, hotels, schools and healthcare facilities to add more Clean Air Rooms so services can be provided more comprehensively.
The locations will be publicised so people can access them easily.
At the same time, mobile medical units have been prepared to operate in areas where PM2.5 levels have remained above the standard, to provide timely healthcare for residents.
At present, Chiang Mai has a total of 2,004 Clean Air Rooms across the province, distributed as follows:
Ratthaphon Naradisorn, Governor of Chiang Mai, has laid out the response plan for wildfires, haze and PM2.5 through the following key directives.
Meanwhile, according to the operations centre, GISTDA reported 613 hotspots for March 28, 2026, in the afternoon round, based on Suomi NPP data at 1.50pm, as follows: