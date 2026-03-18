NEO Affirms Segment Creator Role, Innovating Fabric Care Total Solution Combating Pet Hair & Dust for Pet Humanization

NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO), Thailand's leading FMCG innovator, reinforces its role as a Segment Creator in the Fabric Care market with its innovative solution to reduce pet hair and dust. Addressing a major pain point for modern consumers, especially urban families and pet lovers, this strategic development expands the Fineline Premium Care Series, one of the company's key innovations, into a comprehensive Fabric Care Total Solution. It is meticulously designed to elevate clothing care standards, perfectly aligning with the Pet Humanization lifestyle and everyday fabric maintenance.
Patama Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Commercial at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated, "Currently, the definition of 'family' has evolved, especially with the Pet Humanization trend and pets as cherished family members. This raises expectations for home cleanliness and hygiene, particularly regarding persistent pet hair on clothing, unpleasant odors, and airborne dust like PM2.5 – all escalating daily concerns for a vast number of consumers."
Deep consumer insight analysis revealed a critical unmet need: the persistent problem of pet hair and dust on clothing, a challenge no existing fabric care product adequately addressed. This spurred NEO to develop groundbreaking fabric care products with innovative technology to significantly reduce pet hair and dust adhesion, making clothes cleaner, smoother, and ready for daily wear.
Previously, Fineline Premium Soft, a fabric softener line, garnered overwhelming positive feedback for its ability to reduce pet hair and dust on fabrics, emerging as a successful growth driver, making Fineline a top-of-mind brand for pet-hair-combating fabric softeners. Capitalizing on this success, NEO extended this innovation, expanding its product line into the all-encompassing Fineline Premium Care Series. This complete range – spanning "wash-soften-ironing spray-scented sachets" – now offers comprehensive fabric care with integrated pet hair and dust reduction technology at every step, marking a first for Thailand!
Embodying the Fabric Care Total Solution concept, the Fineline Premium Care Series elevates fabric care at every stage, from washing and softening to convenient daily clothing maintenance. This series features:
Collectively, these products provide unparalleled convenience and comprehensive clothing care.
"This innovation perfectly aligns with our environmental sustainability commitment. By reducing pet hair adhesion, the Fineline Premium Care Series directly cuts lint roller consumption. Its potent fabric care and odor elimination technology extends garment lifespan, minimizing premature textile waste and contributing to source reduction," added Patama.
The total fabric care market, valued at approximately 26.7 billion baht by the end of 2025 (Nielsen Thailand data), is split into 16.1 billion baht for fabric softener and 10.6 billion baht for liquid detergent. This market demonstrates consistent growth, propelled by a consumer shift towards liquid detergents. Concurrently, the pet market is projected to surpass 100 billion baht by 2026. Building on Fineline's 2025 performance, with a remarkable 17.2% sales growth – the highest among leading brands – NEO is confident that the Fineline Premium Care Series, attuned to the Pet Humanization trend, will be pivotal in solidifying its leadership as the number one brand for pet hair and dust-reducing fabric care.
"NEO's 36 years of FMCG expertise guide our product development. We start by understanding genuine consumer challenges, delivering comprehensive solutions at every stage. Our ambition transcends sales; we elevate consumer quality of life through innovations that truly alleviate daily pain points. Thus, Fineline Premium Care Series is not just a product launch. It represents a significant step for NEO, setting new benchmarks for the Fabric Care market and strengthening our path towards becoming an innovative FMCG leader in Asia, dedicated to enhancing consumers' daily lives," concluded Patama.
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