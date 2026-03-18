NEO Affirms Segment Creator Role, Innovating Fabric Care Total Solution Combating Pet Hair & Dust for Pet Humanization

NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO), Thailand's leading FMCG innovator, reinforces its role as a Segment Creator in the Fabric Care market with its innovative solution to reduce pet hair and dust. Addressing a major pain point for modern consumers, especially urban families and pet lovers, this strategic development expands the Fineline Premium Care Series, one of the company's key innovations, into a comprehensive Fabric Care Total Solution. It is meticulously designed to elevate clothing care standards, perfectly aligning with the Pet Humanization lifestyle and everyday fabric maintenance.

Patama Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Commercial at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated, "Currently, the definition of 'family' has evolved, especially with the Pet Humanization trend and pets as cherished family members. This raises expectations for home cleanliness and hygiene, particularly regarding persistent pet hair on clothing, unpleasant odors, and airborne dust like PM2.5 – all escalating daily concerns for a vast number of consumers."

Deep consumer insight analysis revealed a critical unmet need: the persistent problem of pet hair and dust on clothing, a challenge no existing fabric care product adequately addressed. This spurred NEO to develop groundbreaking fabric care products with innovative technology to significantly reduce pet hair and dust adhesion, making clothes cleaner, smoother, and ready for daily wear.