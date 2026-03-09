Thailand’s hotspots surge as cross-border haze risks grow

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported the latest hotspot situation based on Suomi NPP satellite data from the VIIRS system on Monday (March 9), showing that Thailand recorded as many as 1,136 hotspots, with forest areas remaining the main target of wildfire encroachment.

A closer look at affected areas: Thailand’s forests under severe strain

An area-by-area analysis found that hotspots were distributed across risk zones as follows:

National reserved forest areas: 356 hotspots (the highest number)

Conservation forest areas: 340 hotspots

Agricultural areas: 167 hotspots

Community and other areas: 144 hotspots

ALRO land reform areas: 115 hotspots

Areas along highways: 14 hotspots

These figures reflect a wildfire situation that is seriously affecting ecosystems, particularly in densely forested zones, which may also worsen dangerous levels of PM2.5 fine particulate pollution.