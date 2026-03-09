Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declares force majeure after Iranian drone attack damages Sitra refinery

Foreign media reported that Bapco Energies, Bahrain’s state-run energy company, declared force majeure on Monday, March 9, 2026, after its Sitra refinery—with capacity of 405,000 barrels per day—was damaged in an Iranian drone attack in the early hours, in an incident linked to the expanding US-Iran conflict.
Reports said the strike hit the Sitra area, home to some of Bahrain’s most important energy infrastructure. The blast was reported to have affected not only refinery units but also nearby residential areas, damaging homes and leaving at least 32 civilians injured, according to Bahrain’s National Communication Center as cited by international media. This was reported as the second attack on the Sitra refinery since the wider conflict began on February 28, 2026, following an earlier strike that Bahrain said had sparked a fire at the facility.
In its statement, Bapco said it had taken the force majeure step after the attack on its refinery complex, but stressed that “all domestic market needs are fully secured” and that supply continuity would be maintained under contingency plans. The force majeure declaration may allow the company to suspend certain contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.
The incident comes as disruption spreads across Gulf energy infrastructure. Kuwait has also declared force majeure as export flows were hit by the wider crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura has faced attack-related disruption, and Saudi air defences have reported intercepting drones aimed at the Shaybah oil field.
US President Donald Trump warned on March 7 that Iran would “be hit very hard”, as the conflict continued to intensify. Oil prices have jumped to their highest levels since mid-2022 on fears of prolonged supply disruption.