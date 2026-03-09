Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declares force majeure after Iranian drone attack damages Sitra refinery

Foreign media reported that Bapco Energies, Bahrain’s state-run energy company, declared force majeure on Monday, March 9, 2026, after its Sitra refinery—with capacity of 405,000 barrels per day—was damaged in an Iranian drone attack in the early hours, in an incident linked to the expanding US-Iran conflict.



Main refinery disrupted; civilians reported injured

Reports said the strike hit the Sitra area, home to some of Bahrain’s most important energy infrastructure. The blast was reported to have affected not only refinery units but also nearby residential areas, damaging homes and leaving at least 32 civilians injured, according to Bahrain’s National Communication Center as cited by international media. This was reported as the second attack on the Sitra refinery since the wider conflict began on February 28, 2026, following an earlier strike that Bahrain said had sparked a fire at the facility.