Black acid rain hits Iran after oil depot blasts, harming health and environment

The sky over Tehran, the Iranian capital, turned pitch black after the United States and Israel launched attacks on several refineries and oil storage sites on Saturday night.

Flames shot into the sky amid such thick plumes of smoke that they blotted out the sunlight, leaving the densely populated capital looking as though it had entered an apocalyptic age.

The situation worsened further when “black acid rain” began falling across the area.

The raindrops were tainted with oily residue and left black soot stains on buildings, cars and balconies.

Residents reported that visibility had become so poor they had to switch on their headlights even at daybreak, while a strong burning smell hung over the city.

Keramat Veyskarami, chief executive of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, confirmed that the attack had targeted four oil depots and a petroleum transport logistics centre in Tehran and Alborz.

Reports said at least 4-6 workers were killed, including fuel truck drivers, while many others were injured at the affected sites.

Jim N R Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services (BWS), said the black rain was an extremely dangerous consequence of war, warning that the pollution would create problems for the entire country, both in terms of food supplies and the medical crisis that would inevitably follow.