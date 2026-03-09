UAE Repels Hundreds of Iranian Missiles and Drones as Officials Vow Firm but Measured Response

She also broadened the frame of concern beyond the nuclear file, calling for international action on Iran’s missile programme, which she described as a direct threat to all of Iran’s neighbours.

Economy: Six Months of Reserves, Daily Price Monitoring

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, sought to reassure residents and investors that the UAE’s economy remained robust.

He said strategic stocks of essential commodities were sufficient to cover market needs for between four and six months, with supply-chain indicators showing no disruptions. A network of 627 monitored points of sale is being tracked around the clock, and 420 inspection tours were conducted in recent days alone.

"Companies are required to uphold their social responsibility toward the community, especially during times of crisis," Minister Al Marri said, warning that hoarding, price-gouging or other market violations would be met with "deterrent measures."

He urged the public to buy according to actual need and directed consumers to contact the Ministry’s hotline — 800-1-222 — to report any breaches.

On aviation, Al Marri, who also chairs the General Civil Aviation Authority, reported that emergency air corridors had been coordinated with neighbouring states and with GCC partners and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Current throughput stands at 48 flights per hour, with plans to increase that figure progressively. Phase one, covering the period from 1 March, has already seen 17,498 passengers returned on 160 flights operated by national carriers. Stranded passengers were being housed and fed at government expense.

Security: 4,100 Patrols, 3,200 Specialist Vehicles

Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said internal security remained stable across all seven emirates.

He detailed the deployment of more than 4,100 traffic and security patrols alongside armed response units and 3,200 specialised vehicles, all coordinated with more than 25 national agencies through fixed and mobile federal operations rooms equipped with the latest monitoring technologies.

Brigadier Al Ahmad called on the public to obtain information exclusively from official sources and to adhere to safety instructions, describing community cooperation as "a national responsibility that enhances the resilience and security of the nation."

Crisis Management: Schools Remote, Flights to Resume

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), confirmed that all essential services — energy, water, telecommunications, transport and healthcare — were operating normally.

Schools have switched to remote learning as a precautionary measure, he said, with business continuity plans activated across vital sectors.

Dr Al Dhaheri said the authority has activated its Joint National Media Cell around the clock and is relying on the Early Warning System to alert the public.

Between 200 and 300 evacuation flights are being planned in the coming period to assist stranded foreign nationals, with accommodation, visa issuance and transport provided in the interim.

"The safety and dignity of every individual remain at the forefront of the Nation’s priorities under all circumstances," he said.

He praised the cohesion of the UAE’s multicultural community of more than 200 nationalities during the crisis, describing public compliance with official guidance as evidence of a “national model founded on preparedness and solidarity.”



