Filipino private companies urged to adopt 4-day workweek

Sen. Francis Escudero made the proposal after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently announced a four-day workweek scheme beginning March 9 for executive branch offices to reduce energy costs.

Escudero, in a statement, said such flexible arrangements could help reduce daily transportation demand, lower operating costs, provide workers with added relief, and reduce billions of pesos in lost opportunities caused by traffic congestion.

“Acting this early as we anticipate what could happen would strengthen the country’s resilience should the situation worsen,” Escudero said.

Escudero added that the private sector’s participation in the initiative would significantly amplify the benefits of the government’s temporary shift to a compressed work arrangement, especially in major business districts.