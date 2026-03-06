Asia reserves seen strong as Thailand, India and Philippines hold firm buffers

Bloomberg reported that Asia’s foreign-exchange reserves, worth more than US$8 trillion in total, are becoming a crucial weapon that is giving central banks across the region greater firepower to defend their currencies amid the Middle East war, a key risk to Asian economies that largely depend on oil imports.

Watching Asian currency stability

Currencies across Asia are facing intense pressure as investors worry that higher oil prices will hurt regional economies on several fronts, including rising import costs, higher inflation, and the knock-on effects on economic growth and fiscal balances.

A sharp weakening in currencies also raises the risk of capital outflows.

At present, the central banks of Indonesia, India and Taiwan have already begun intervening in the market to support their currencies, while China has opted to signal support for the yuan through its daily reference rate.

Currency traders in Mumbai said the Central Bank of India intervened by selling US dollars to support the rupee after it fell to a record low.