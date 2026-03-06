EU-ABC report urges stronger ASEAN action on illicit trade under Philippines’ Chairship

The report argues that prevention should be considered an economic priority under the Philippines’ Chairship, warning that rising illicit trade could jeopardise development across areas such as trade and investment integration, supply chain resilience, and sustainable growth. The report, which has been submitted to the Philippines government and ASEAN secretariat, stresses that ASEAN now has an opportunity to strengthen collective action under the Philippines’ Chairship, given its focus on cooperation and securing regional trade. It also offers a practical roadmap for strengthening coordination mechanisms, enhancing policy coherence, and leveraging tech-driven tools to combat the issue.

“Illicit trade comes with huge costs for the region. Economic loss aside, communities suffer from health and safety risks, environmental harm, organised crime enabled by illicit trade, and worst of all, the loss of human lives. It must be met with a firm and coordinated response. The Philippines is well-placed to lead this charge, and we are confident our report will prove useful in ASEAN’s fight against illicit trade,” said EU-ABC Executive Director Chris Humphrey.

The report’s recommendations are designed to supplement several Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs)—key economic objectives for the Philippines’ Chairship—and promote improved outcomes within existing parameters, rather than introduce new objectives that could dilute focus. The report also examines how the Philippines’ experience in implementing national reforms could be applied at the ASEAN level.