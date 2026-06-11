CKPower Opens "Art Power: The Energy Transition" Platform

Bangkok, June 11, 2026 – CKPower Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, in collaboration with leading Thai artists from Klangjaturat Art Gallery, organized the “Art Power: The Energy Transition” project, a national art competition aimed at encouraging youth to learn about and express their perspectives on renewable energy and the environment through art. The project reflects the idea that business and art can move in the same direction, and that renewable energy can serve as a meaningful learning opportunity for younger generations to better understand the changes taking place in society, the environment, and modern ways of life.
On this occasion, Mrs. Muntana Auekitkarjorn, Senior Deputy Managing Director – Corporate Planning of CKPower, joined the opening ceremony together with Mr. Samarn Klangjaturat, renowned master artist and founder of Klangjaturat Art Gallery, leading Thai artists, and teachers from various schools, at JJ Mall, Bangkok.
Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, stated, CKPower continues to drive the ‘Art Power: The Energy Transition’ project under the Company’s CSR Strategy Framework 2022–2026. The project uses art as a medium to help young people better understand renewable energy alongside natural resource conservation. The artworks created by young participants not only reflect creativity but also demonstrate their care for the world and the environment around them.
The project was made possible through collaboration among various sectors, including educational institutions, teachers, schools, artists from Klangjaturat Art Gallery, as well as CKPower employees who helped drive the initiative. This reflects CKPower’s role in connecting business operations with social value creation, while helping inspire the younger generation to take part in the transition toward clean energy, Mr. Thanawat added.
This year, the “Art Power: The Energy Transition” project provided a platform for primary and secondary school students from schools surrounding power plants and schools across Thailand, as well as employees across CKPower Group, to create artworks inspired by renewable energy and the environment. The project engaged a total of 207 participants and was organized in three rounds: 1) an art competition for schools surrounding Pak Thong Chai 1 Solar Power Plant in December 2025; 2) an art competition for schools surrounding Bangpa - in Cogeneration Power Plant in January 2026; and 3) the final nationwide competition for schools across Thailand, with employees across CKPower Group also invited to submit their artworks.
The project builds upon the “Empowering Clean Energy through Thai Art” initiative held in 2024, which focused on enhancing the capabilities of teachers from schools surrounding power plants and schools nationwide, enabling them to integrate renewable energy knowledge with artistic skills for students. Teachers who participated in the program have further applied this knowledge by encouraging their students to take part in the “Art Power: The Energy Transition” project this year.
The initiative reflects the expansion of last year’s teacher capacity-building program into broader engagement among youth, schools, and employees. It also aligns with CKPower’s approach to leveraging renewable energy knowledge and employee participation to continuously create social value.
CKPower aims to build on the ‘Art Power: The Energy Transition’ project as another platform to promote learning about renewable energy and the environment among youths through creative and accessible learning processes. At the same time, the project also provides opportunities for employees to participate in creating social value and supporting the transition toward clean energy in a sustainable way, Mr. Thanawat concluded.
About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):
CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.