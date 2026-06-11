CKPower Opens "Art Power: The Energy Transition" Platform

The project builds upon the “Empowering Clean Energy through Thai Art” initiative held in 2024, which focused on enhancing the capabilities of teachers from schools surrounding power plants and schools nationwide, enabling them to integrate renewable energy knowledge with artistic skills for students. Teachers who participated in the program have further applied this knowledge by encouraging their students to take part in the “Art Power: The Energy Transition” project this year.

The initiative reflects the expansion of last year’s teacher capacity-building program into broader engagement among youth, schools, and employees. It also aligns with CKPower’s approach to leveraging renewable energy knowledge and employee participation to continuously create social value.

CKPower aims to build on the ‘Art Power: The Energy Transition’ project as another platform to promote learning about renewable energy and the environment among youths through creative and accessible learning processes. At the same time, the project also provides opportunities for employees to participate in creating social value and supporting the transition toward clean energy in a sustainable way, Mr. Thanawat concluded.

About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.