Japan airlines lift fuel levies to record highs for summer travel

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2026
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Jiji Press
Japan airlines lift fuel levies to record highs for summer travel

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will impose 65,000 yen fuel surcharges on Japan–North America and Europe tickets issued in July and August.

  • Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will raise fuel surcharges to a record 65,000 yen for tickets to North America and Europe issued in July and August.
  • The increase is a direct result of a sharp climb in aviation fuel prices, which is attributed to the crisis in the Middle East.
  • While a record, the new levy is below the airlines' maximum ceiling of 74,000 yen because government subsidies are being applied.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said on Friday (June 12) that fuel surcharges on fares for flights from Japan to North America and Europe would rise to a record 65,000 yen for tickets issued in July and August.

The increase comes as aviation fuel prices have climbed sharply, with the surge attributed to the crisis in the Middle East.

The higher charges could weigh on demand during the summer holiday travel period.

Fuel surcharges are set using the average market price of aviation fuel and average foreign exchange rates over the previous two months.

Both of Japan’s major airlines have lifted their surcharge ceilings to a record 74,000 yen.

However, the July-August levies will stay below those caps because JAL and ANA plan to apply government subsidies.

For May and June tickets on routes to North America and Europe, JAL had already raised its surcharge to 56,000 yen from 29,000 yen in April, while ANA increased its charge to 56,000 yen from 31,900 yen.

Japan airlines lift fuel levies to record highs for summer travel

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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