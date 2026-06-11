Japan’s three megabanks plan stablecoin launch by next March

Japan’s three megabank lenders are preparing to jointly issue a stablecoin linked to currencies including the yen and the US dollar during the year ending next March.

The plan, announced on Wednesday (10 June), involves MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.

The lenders have also agreed to set up a council to examine the operational framework for the stablecoin and strengthen co-operation aimed at widening its use.