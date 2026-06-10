Japan launches custom Shinkansen for DisneySea anniversary

A specially decorated Shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo Station departed Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at 6.35 am on Wednesday (10 June).

This inaugural journey marked the official launch of a commemorative rail service organised by East Japan Railway Co. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, a theme park situated near the nation's capital.

The newly liveried train is scheduled to provide service approximately three times each day, running between Tokyo and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokkaido, northern Japan, with operations continuing until early March.

Adorning the exterior of the train are various illustrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other characters.