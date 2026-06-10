Japan launches custom Shinkansen for DisneySea anniversary

A specially decorated Shinkansen bullet train bound for Tokyo Station departed Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at 6.35 am on Wednesday (10 June).
This inaugural journey marked the official launch of a commemorative rail service organised by East Japan Railway Co. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, a theme park situated near the nation's capital.
The newly liveried train is scheduled to provide service approximately three times each day, running between Tokyo and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokkaido, northern Japan, with operations continuing until early March.
Adorning the exterior of the train are various illustrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other characters.
This celebratory design extends to the interior cabin as well, which showcases custom-made curtains and pillow covers.
The entire vehicle is wrapped in "jubilee blue", chosen specifically as the signature theme colour for the milestone occasion.
Speaking during a dedicated departure ceremony at Sendai Station, stationmaster Takashi Sato shared his hopes for the new service, stating: "We hope you will enjoy your trip using this special train when you go out to Disney."
His sentiments were echoed by Daisuke Iwase, an executive officer at Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort and its DisneySea park.
He invited the public to experience the magic, commenting: "Come to the park with a sense of excitement and a sense of celebration of the 25th anniversary."
Among those witnessing the launch was Yukari Osawa, a 53-year-old resident of Chiba, a city located close to Tokyo Disney Resort.
Smiling as she took photographs of the newly unveiled vehicle, she expressed her enthusiasm for the unique travel experience.
"I wanted to get on the train for memory. Jubilee blue is gorgeous," she said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]