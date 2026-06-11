Woman allegedly stabbed and robbed in Osaka underground complex

A foreign woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was allegedly attacked and robbed inside the Abechika underground shopping complex in Osaka’s Tennoji Ward on Wednesday evening.

According to Osaka police, the incident happened at about 7.40pm on June 10 inside the Abechika underground shopping complex near Tennoji Station, one of the city’s busiest transport hubs.

The complex is also close to Abeno Harukas, the district’s landmark skyscraper.

Investigative sources said the woman had just left a restroom when two men approached her.

A struggle followed, during which she was wounded several times in the upper body with what appeared to be a bladed object.