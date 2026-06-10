Japan and Malaysia pledge to boost maritime security and AI ties

During a joint press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday (10 June), Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced, "We confirmed our determination to deepen ties between the two countries in both directions."

This statement followed her bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who asserted his unwavering backing for the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative spearheaded by the Takaichi administration.

Amid these strategic diplomatic discussions, Anwar offered firm assurances regarding Malaysia's absolute dedication to maintaining a consistent flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum-associated goods, including medical gloves, exported to Japan.