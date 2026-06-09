Japan monitors Xi-Kim summit as China and North Korea deepen ties

Japan is moving cautiously after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s latest visit to Pyongyang, amid concern in Tokyo that closer military ties between China and North Korea could further worsen the security environment around Japan.

Japanese officials believe the threat would become more serious if North Korea expands defence cooperation with China on top of its growing military links with Russia.

Tokyo is now rushing to gather and analyse intelligence on whether Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons development during their summit on Monday, June 8.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara avoided giving a direct assessment on Tuesday of how the Xi-Kim meeting could affect the situation in Asia.