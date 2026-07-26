Oxford vaccinates first volunteer in Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine trial

The University of Oxford has announced that the first volunteer has received the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine candidate in a first-in-human clinical trial of a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus.

The milestone came just weeks after the BD-Ebov study began.

The research team will continue recruiting and vaccinating more volunteers and will monitor safety and immune responses over the coming months.

DRC reports 2,905 confirmed Ebola cases

Data reported by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday (July 23, 2026), covering figures through Wednesday (July 22, 2026), showed 2,905 confirmed Ebola cases.

Of these, 1,269 people had died, 519 had recovered, and another 722 remained in isolation and under treatment.

However, the sharp increase in the cumulative total did not represent new infections alone.

It partly resulted from a review and adjustment of patient records from Ituri and North Kivu to align them with the national database, bringing previously unrecorded cases into the total.