Oxford vaccinates first volunteer in Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine trial

The University of Oxford has announced that the first volunteer has received the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine candidate in a first-in-human clinical trial of a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus.
The milestone came just weeks after the BD-Ebov study began.
The research team will continue recruiting and vaccinating more volunteers and will monitor safety and immune responses over the coming months.
Data reported by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday (July 23, 2026), covering figures through Wednesday (July 22, 2026), showed 2,905 confirmed Ebola cases.
Of these, 1,269 people had died, 519 had recovered, and another 722 remained in isolation and under treatment.
However, the sharp increase in the cumulative total did not represent new infections alone.
It partly resulted from a review and adjustment of patient records from Ituri and North Kivu to align them with the national database, bringing previously unrecorded cases into the total.
The ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford’s Oxford Vaccine Group and Pandemic Sciences Institute using the same platform technology as the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Collaboration between the University of Oxford’s Clinical BioManufacturing Facility and the Serum Institute of India moved the vaccine from concept to clinical testing in just eight weeks, the research team said.
The trial received funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) under a US$8.6 million programme to accelerate the development of a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus.
Serum Institute holds 620,000 doses in reserve
The Serum Institute of India produced about 620,000 doses of ChAdOx1 BDBV within two weeks and placed them in reserve for possible future use, while supplying 4,000 doses for the trial.
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, said the rapid production highlighted the importance of preparedness, scientific innovation and large-scale manufacturing capacity in responding to emerging infectious diseases.
The University of Oxford is preparing further clinical studies with partners in Uganda, subject to regulatory approval.
If the early-stage trial results are satisfactory, CEPI would work with the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India to support late-stage trials and gather data for emergency use authorisation or formal registration.
Richard Hatchett, CEPI’s chief executive, said the outbreak in the DRC was showing no sign of ending and infection numbers were rising at a worrying rate, making the need for a vaccine specifically targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus increasingly urgent.