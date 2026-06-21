Ebola outbreak in DRC grows to 956 confirmed cases with 247 deaths

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded 956 confirmed Ebola infections, with the death toll at 247, health authorities said in their latest situation report issued on Saturday (June 20).

The update added 23 confirmed infections reported on Friday from Ituri and North Kivu.

Two of the newly confirmed cases were fatal.

Ituri continues to be the centre of the outbreak.

The province has 874 confirmed cases and 201 deaths, representing more than 91 per cent of all confirmed infections reported across the country.

The authorities said 92 people had recovered.

A further 361 patients were either being kept in isolation or receiving hospital care.