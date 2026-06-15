DR Congo Ebola cases climb as two more health zones report infections

Government data released on Sunday (14 June) showed confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo rising to 782 after 72 more cases were recorded in 24 hours, one of the largest daily increases of the current outbreak.

The government’s latest situation report said the confirmed total included 181 deaths.

The outbreak, Congo’s 17th, remains limited to the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, despite the latest rise.