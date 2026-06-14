Thailand finds no Ebola cases after 21-day traveller checks

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Saturday (June 13, 2026) that many countries were continuing to closely monitor the Ebola virus disease outbreak after outbreaks of the Bundibugyo strain were detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda.

The disease is a severe communicable disease with a high case fatality rate.

Following the raising of surveillance measures under a resolution of the National Communicable Disease Committee, quarantine is required for those without symptoms and isolation for those with symptoms for at least 21 days.

The DDC has screened and followed up on 16 travellers placed in the quarantine system.

Of these, one has completed the 21-day symptom-monitoring period, two have left Thailand, and 13 are still being monitored (data from May 27 to June 12).

To date, no one with symptoms meeting the criteria for disease investigation and no Ebola virus disease patient has been found in Thailand.