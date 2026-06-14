Thailand finds no Ebola cases after 21-day traveller checks

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Saturday (June 13, 2026) that many countries were continuing to closely monitor the Ebola virus disease outbreak after outbreaks of the Bundibugyo strain were detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda.
The disease is a severe communicable disease with a high case fatality rate.
Following the raising of surveillance measures under a resolution of the National Communicable Disease Committee, quarantine is required for those without symptoms and isolation for those with symptoms for at least 21 days.
The DDC has screened and followed up on 16 travellers placed in the quarantine system.
Of these, one has completed the 21-day symptom-monitoring period, two have left Thailand, and 13 are still being monitored (data from May 27 to June 12).
To date, no one with symptoms meeting the criteria for disease investigation and no Ebola virus disease patient has been found in Thailand.
Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the DDC, added that under measures by the Division of International Disease Control Ports, the DDC has strictly screened travellers from countries or risk areas at points of entry and exit, particularly Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The measures include checking travel histories, assessing risks, recording information for symptom follow-up, giving health advice and coordinating with public health agencies in local areas to monitor travellers continuously for 21 days, with referral and disease-investigation systems ready to be activated immediately if anyone develops unusual symptoms.
At the same time, the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, as a specialist agency for dangerous communicable diseases and emerging communicable diseases, has continued to prepare for the situation.
Its readiness includes high-safety-standard isolation rooms, specialist medical personnel, infection prevention and control systems in healthcare facilities, laboratories, medical supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as patient referral, care and treatment systems that meet international standards, so suspected cases can be handled effectively if detected.
“The DDC emphasises that Thailand has so far found no Ebola virus disease cases, either suspected or confirmed.
Thailand also has surveillance, screening, disease-investigation, laboratory and public health emergency response teams in place to support the situation.
The public is therefore asked to follow information from government agencies, not to panic, and to be confident that the overall risk to Thai people remains low.”
People should avoid travelling to outbreak areas unless necessary.
If travel is necessary, they should strictly follow advice from public health agencies, wash their hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol gel, avoid contact with blood, secretions or objects that may be contaminated, and not share personal items with others.
When returning from risk areas designated as infected areas, those without symptoms must undergo quarantine at a designated quarantine facility.
Those with fever, headache, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea or abnormal bleeding must be isolated at a designated medical facility.