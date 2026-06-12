Ebola outbreak in DR Congo spreads to three new eastern health zones

DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak has reached three additional health zones in the east of the country, the government said in a report published on Thursday, as confirmed cases rose to 676, including 136 deaths.

The total reflected confirmed infections recorded by Wednesday (June 10), the health minister said in a post on X.

The newly affected zones are in North Kivu and Ituri, two provinces already at the centre of the outbreak.

Under DR Congo’s healthcare system, a health zone covers a defined area served by a network of clinics and a referral hospital.