DRC Ebola cases top 1,000 as outbreak spreads into refugee camps

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have released the latest data showing that cumulative Ebola cases in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have risen above 1,000 within just over a month since the declaration of an emergency.

The current outbreak is being driven by a rare and high-risk strain of the virus for which no approved vaccine or treatment is available.

The report states that the Ministry of Health in the DRC has confirmed a total of 1,003 Ebola cases, with at least 254 deaths recorded.

The cases are spread across three provinces: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.