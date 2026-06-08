Japan lifts tsunami alert across Pacific coast after Mindanao quake

Japan ended a tsunami advisory on Monday (8 June) afternoon after a major earthquake off the Philippine island of Mindanao prompted warnings across a broad section of the country’s Pacific coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory at 9.05am on Monday, warning that waves of up to one metre could reach areas from Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan to Kagoshima Prefecture in the southwest.

The alert, triggered by the quake at about 8.40am Japan time, was fully lifted at 4.50pm.

The advisory also applied to Tokyo’s Izu and Ogasawara island chains in the Pacific, as well as the Okinawa-Amami region spanning Okinawa Prefecture and Kagoshima.

Japan’s first recorded tsunami wave from the quake, measuring several centimetres, reached the city of Okinawa in Okinawa Prefecture at around 12.58pm.