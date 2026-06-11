Rapidus to sign advanced chip research agreements with UK and Italy

Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. is preparing to enter research and development partnerships with public institutions in Britain and Italy, company executives informed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday (June 11).
The agreements are set to be signed during Takaichi’s visit to Europe, which begins on Saturday.
At a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said the company, which is seeking to mass-produce leading-edge semiconductors, would “work hand-in-hand with Europe to make the first step toward the discovery of a new world and new technologies that have never been seen before.”
Rapidus plans to exchange memorandums of understanding with the UK Semiconductor Centre, which supports Britain’s chip industry with British government funding, and Fondazione Chips-IT, an Italian government research institute.
The memorandums are expected to focus on cooperation in technologies and research linked to the production of cutting-edge semiconductors.
The Japanese government intends to support Rapidus’ push, including efforts to develop sales channels in Britain and Italy.
Takaichi told the meeting: “I hope to promote (related efforts), mainly among like-minded nations.”
Japan’s government has already decided to provide Rapidus with aid worth around 2.4 trillion yen in total.
Rapidus is targeting the start of mass production of 2-nanometre chips in fiscal 2027.
It is currently in talks with more than 60 companies, mainly in the United States, as it works to secure customers.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]