Rapidus to sign advanced chip research agreements with UK and Italy

Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. is preparing to enter research and development partnerships with public institutions in Britain and Italy, company executives informed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday (June 11).

The agreements are set to be signed during Takaichi’s visit to Europe, which begins on Saturday.

At a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said the company, which is seeking to mass-produce leading-edge semiconductors, would “work hand-in-hand with Europe to make the first step toward the discovery of a new world and new technologies that have never been seen before.”