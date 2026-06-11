Plan B CEO responds to Chidchob photo amid TH-AI Passport scrutiny, as image with Thanathorn and Piyabutr emerges

Another photograph has emerged showing Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul in the same frame as Plan B Media chief executive Palin Lojanagosin, amid public debate over the TH-AI Passport project.





The controversy follows criticism of the procurement process for the TH-AI Passport project, which offers 5 million free AI access rights with a budget of more than 1.6 billion baht. Rukchanok Srinork, a party-list MP from the People’s Party, posted on her Facebook page, “Rukchanok Srinork”, referring to individuals who may be linked to the project.

Her post included a photograph of Palin Lojanagosin, chief executive officer and founder of Plan B Media Plc, a leading media advertising company, attending a party with the family of Newin Chidchob and Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society. The post carried the message: “How close are they? Let the photo explain.”



On June 11, 2026, another leaked photograph appeared, showing Thanathorn, Piyabutr and Palin together. The three were seen laughing, with Thanathorn putting his arm around Palin, who was raising two fingers in a casual and friendly manner. The image has been interpreted as an indirect response to Rukchanok’s post.