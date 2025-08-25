‘Khobsanam’ rebrands, partners with JAS and Plan B





Plan B’s vision, an integrated sports media ecosystem

Anon of Plan B, a leader in sports marketing and integrated media platforms, said the collaboration with Khobsanam goes far beyond advertising.

“When we join forces with Khobsanam, it’s not just about promotion, it’s about creating a sustainable fan experience. We will harness the power of both offline and online media to deliver sports content more widely and deeply, while also building activities that allow Thai sports fans to truly feel part of the action, not just spectators,” he said.

Anon added that the combination of Plan B, MONOMAX and Khobsanam would create Thailand’s most comprehensive sports media ecosystem:

“Together, these three brands cover every dimension, from global content and fan-centric storytelling to real-world experiences in the stadium. This makes fans feel that we are with them in every moment of the game.”

Launch of the new Influencer Ecosystem

As part of the KHOBSANAM NEW ERA, Khobsanam unveiled its new Influencer Ecosystem, designed to strengthen the brand with a diverse team of voices and personalities.

The line-up includes “Games Eng Khobsanam”, the long-standing core of the brand; Beer Baiyoke, who brings fun and lifestyle variety; and Tha Pipoauh Poomkaewkra, Nation Group’s dynamic news anchor. Also joining is Dr Taew (Dr Wipawee Chinjenpradit), a rehabilitation medicine specialist focusing on heart health and men’s wellness, who will deliver unexpected but valuable health insights.

Other new additions include Nat Narinphat Bunyawiraphan, a football influencer known as “Nat Doo Ball Kub Nat”, and Opal Natcha Senabut, also known as Opal All In, who adds charm and personality to the football community. They will be joined by a new wave of rising influencers, all dedicated to transforming fans from mere spectators into active participants in the sports, film, and lifestyle entertainment community, across online, offline and on-ground platforms.

Towards a sport entertainment platform

In its new direction, Khobsanam aims to connect brands with consumers of all ages, from die-hard football fans to movie and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering partners a truly multi-dimensional engagement platform.

This transformation marks a milestone for Thailand’s sports media industry. Backed by three major players, Nation Group, JAS and Plan B, the vision is to deliver quality, legally compliant, and socially responsible content while enhancing the fan experience. Through both digital and real-world activities, fans will not only watch but also participate, engaging with every moment of sport and entertainment.



