‘Khobsanam’ rebrands, partners with JAS and Plan B

Nation Group, together with Jasmine International (JAS) and Plan B Eleven, has announced a major partnership to elevate Thailand’s online sports media industry onto the global stage with a strong emphasis on copyright-respecting content and the launch of a new influencer ecosystem.
On August 25, 2025, Khobsanam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nation Group and one of Thailand’s leading online sports media outlets with more than 14 million followers across platforms, unveiled its rebrand under the theme “KHOBSANAM NEW ERA: #1 in Online Sports Entertainment.”
The launch included a new logo and a strategic roadmap to expand its multi-faceted sports entertainment ecosystem.
Today, Khobsanam operates several key verticals: Khobsanam (international football news), Khobsanam Thai Football (covering Thai League and the national team), Khob Sa Nang (movies and series), and Khobsanam Arena (two standard indoor football facilities serving as hubs for sports fans to connect and share experiences).
The announcement was made by three top executives: Shine Bunnag, Chairman and CEO of Nation Group (Thailand) Plc; Thanyaphat Niruthisard , Chief Strategy Officer of Jasmine International Plc; and Anon Pornthiti, Senior Vice Chairman and Head of Sports at Plan B Eleven (Plan B).
Shine Bunnag said the launch of the KHOBSANAM NEW ERA marks an exciting new chapter after 10 years of building a loyal following of over 14 million fans. He stressed that Khobsanam’s defining principle is the commitment to clean, responsible content:
“What reassures our customers, partners, and followers is that we strictly avoid copyright violations and inappropriate content, especially for youth. This sets us apart from many others.”
He added that sport is meant to unify and inspire, not divide. “Sport is built for unity, not hostility; for encouragement, not hatred. Today, Khobsanam steps into a new era with the heart of leadership, stronger, more mature, yet always standing side by side with our fans.”
Thanyaphat of JAS, the official broadcaster of the Premier League and The Emirates FA Cup in Thailand for six consecutive seasons via the MONOMAX streaming platform, said the company places strong emphasis on making these competitions widely accessible.
“In today’s era, where media and influencers play such a crucial role in connecting audiences to the sporting world, we believe collaboration with media partners, influencers and KOLs will be the driving force to deliver the thrill and stories of world football, legally and widely, to fans across the country,” Thanyapat said.
He added, “We are grateful to Nation Group for being a vital partner in promoting legal football broadcasting. Such cooperation encourages rights holders to continue bringing world-class sports content to audiences on a large scale.”
Anon of Plan B, a leader in sports marketing and integrated media platforms, said the collaboration with Khobsanam goes far beyond advertising.
“When we join forces with Khobsanam, it’s not just about promotion, it’s about creating a sustainable fan experience. We will harness the power of both offline and online media to deliver sports content more widely and deeply, while also building activities that allow Thai sports fans to truly feel part of the action, not just spectators,” he said.
Anon added that the combination of Plan B, MONOMAX and Khobsanam would create Thailand’s most comprehensive sports media ecosystem:
“Together, these three brands cover every dimension, from global content and fan-centric storytelling to real-world experiences in the stadium. This makes fans feel that we are with them in every moment of the game.”
Launch of the new Influencer Ecosystem
As part of the KHOBSANAM NEW ERA, Khobsanam unveiled its new Influencer Ecosystem, designed to strengthen the brand with a diverse team of voices and personalities.
The line-up includes “Games Eng Khobsanam”, the long-standing core of the brand; Beer Baiyoke, who brings fun and lifestyle variety; and Tha Pipoauh Poomkaewkra, Nation Group’s dynamic news anchor. Also joining is Dr Taew (Dr Wipawee Chinjenpradit), a rehabilitation medicine specialist focusing on heart health and men’s wellness, who will deliver unexpected but valuable health insights.
Other new additions include Nat Narinphat Bunyawiraphan, a football influencer known as “Nat Doo Ball Kub Nat”, and Opal Natcha Senabut, also known as Opal All In, who adds charm and personality to the football community. They will be joined by a new wave of rising influencers, all dedicated to transforming fans from mere spectators into active participants in the sports, film, and lifestyle entertainment community, across online, offline and on-ground platforms.
Towards a sport entertainment platform
In its new direction, Khobsanam aims to connect brands with consumers of all ages, from die-hard football fans to movie and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering partners a truly multi-dimensional engagement platform.
This transformation marks a milestone for Thailand’s sports media industry. Backed by three major players, Nation Group, JAS and Plan B, the vision is to deliver quality, legally compliant, and socially responsible content while enhancing the fan experience. Through both digital and real-world activities, fans will not only watch but also participate, engaging with every moment of sport and entertainment.