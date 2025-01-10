JAS’s Premier League broadcasting move profitable, says adviser

Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) has hired Avantgarde Capital Co Ltd, as its financial adviser to provide shareholders with a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s proposed acquisition of broadcasting rights for Premier League and FA Cup matches.

After an in-depth evaluation, Avantgarde Capital concluded that the acquisition is a sound investment and will boost cash flows, revenue and net profit. The transaction’s base-case net present value (NPV) is estimated at 3.39 billion, with a sensitivity analysis projecting a range between 2.4 billion and 4.28 billion baht, affirming its viability.