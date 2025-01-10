JAS’s Premier League broadcasting move profitable, says adviser

Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) has hired Avantgarde Capital Co Ltd, as its financial adviser to provide shareholders with a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s proposed acquisition of broadcasting rights for Premier League and FA Cup matches.
After an in-depth evaluation, Avantgarde Capital concluded that the acquisition is a sound investment and will boost cash flows, revenue and net profit. The transaction’s base-case net present value (NPV) is estimated at 3.39 billion, with a sensitivity analysis projecting a range between 2.4 billion and 4.28 billion baht, affirming its viability.
At a board meeting on November 11, 2024, JAS approved the acquisition, securing exclusive broadcasting rights for six seasons, beginning with the 2025-2026 Premier League season. The rights cover Thailand, Laos and Cambodia and will be distributed via internet TV, digital TV and short clip packages. The total investment amounts to US$559.98 million (approximately 19.10 billion baht).
On December 18, JAS further approved a partnership with Mono Streaming Co Ltd, to distribute the content through the MONOMAX online streaming platform. The company expects to pay approximately 5.4 billion baht over six years, based on an estimated 1.5 million monthly MONOMAX users.
Avantgarde Capital’s role ensures shareholders receive unbiased advice ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 23, where the proposal will be presented for approval.