JAS readies THB19 billion to buy English football broadcasting rights

Telecom giant Jasmine International (JAS) has won exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premier League and FA Cup for three consecutive seasons starting 2025-2026, a source familiar with matter reported on Monday.

The deal is worth US$559.98 million (19.16 billion baht), said the source, citing the price offered by the Football Association Premier League Limited (FAPL), the broadcast licence owner.

The rights cover internet and digital TV broadcasts of football matches, including clips, in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, the source said.

JAS shareholders will hold an extraordinary session on January 7 next year to vote on the move, which was registered with the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday.

The meeting will also consider the appointment of AvantGarde Capital as an independent financial consultant for the rights purchase and fundraising.