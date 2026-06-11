NEC brings Japanese finance groups into Anthropic AI project

NEC Corp said on Thursday (June 11) that several of Japan’s biggest financial institutions will take part in its strategic artificial intelligence collaboration with US start-up Anthropic, as the electronics group seeks to apply AI more widely across finance while reinforcing protection against cyberattacks.

The participants include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., along with Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.