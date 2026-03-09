Mojtaba Khamenei named as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following death of father

Iran’s Assembly of Experts appoints Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader, sparking warnings from Israel and threats of intervention from Donald Trump.

Iran has formally nominated Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, as the nation’s Supreme Leader. The move signals that the regime’s hardline factions intend to maintain an iron grip on power despite a week of devastating conflict with Israel and the United States.

The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of clerics tasked with appointing the head of state, released a statement shortly after midnight.

"By a decisive resolution, the Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the council confirmed.

A mid-ranking cleric with formidable influence over Iran’s security apparatus and vast business interests, Mojtaba has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed his father.

As Supreme Leader, he will hold the ultimate authority over all matters of state, a prospect likely to further inflame tensions with Washington.

A life in the shadows of power

Born on 8 September 1969 in the holy city of Mashhad, Mojtaba is one of six siblings. He is the only son of the former Supreme Leader to have maintained a significant—if unofficial—public profile.

His credentials are deeply rooted in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological wing of the Iranian military, dating back to his service in a combat unit during the final years of the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988).

