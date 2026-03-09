DHSS inspects Pathum Wan clinic after 38-year-old man collapses following nose and chin surgery

Dr Akom Praditsuwan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), spoke about a case in which a 38-year-old man underwent nose and chin surgery and later developed abnormal symptoms, requiring transfer to hospital and remaining unconscious for several days.

After an on-site fact-finding inspection at the clinic in Pathum Wan, Bangkok, officials found the clinic was properly registered under the law. Other healthcare-facility standards were also found to comply with requirements under the Private Hospital Act, B.E. 2541 (1998).

Based on interviews with those involved, DHSS said the facts indicate that in late February 2026, the 38-year-old man contacted the clinic to undergo cosmetic surgery to the nose and chin. The clinic took his medical history and carried out a physical examination and blood tests as part of its assessment. The results indicated the patient was fit to undergo anaesthesia. The clinic therefore scheduled the surgery for early March 2026, using general anaesthesia.

Toward the end of the procedure, the anaesthetist observed that the patient’s carbon dioxide level increased, his pulse became strong, and his body temperature rose, and informed the treating doctor. The clinic then co-ordinated an emergency ambulance transfer to a nearby hospital. The clinic said it was willing to take responsibility for medical expenses and related costs until the patient recovers. Officials said the information gathered will be submitted to relevant agencies for further examination and legal action as appropriate.