Ratchaprapha, Bang Lang dams safe after Surat Thani quakes

The first tremor in Surat Thani province was recorded on Sunday (March 8) at 12.29pm Thailand time. Its epicentre was in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani, at latitude 9.014 degrees north and longitude 98.772 degrees east. The earthquake measured magnitude 2.9 and occurred at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre.

This was considered a shallow earthquake, meaning that people in the area were able to feel the tremors clearly. Checks of public reports found that residents in Khao Phang subdistrict and areas near Ratchaprapha Dam were able to sense the energy released by the movement of the Earth’s crust.