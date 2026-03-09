Ratchaprapha, Bang Lang dams safe after Surat Thani quakes

The first tremor in Surat Thani province was recorded on Sunday (March 8) at 12.29pm Thailand time. Its epicentre was in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani, at latitude 9.014 degrees north and longitude 98.772 degrees east. The earthquake measured magnitude 2.9 and occurred at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre.
This was considered a shallow earthquake, meaning that people in the area were able to feel the tremors clearly. Checks of public reports found that residents in Khao Phang subdistrict and areas near Ratchaprapha Dam were able to sense the energy released by the movement of the Earth’s crust.
The Department of Mineral Resources said that between March 8 and 9, a cluster of 12 earthquakes measuring between 1.7 and 3.5 had been recorded in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani, as of 5.30am. The strongest was a magnitude 3.5 quake at a depth of 1 kilometre, recorded at 5.41pm on March 8.
The department said the earthquakes were caused by movement along the Khlong Marui Fault group, which runs in a north-east to south-west direction and is classified as a left-lateral strike-slip fault. The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that local residents had felt the tremors, but no damage had been reported.
In response, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) confirmed that 13 earthquakes measuring between 1.7 and 3.5 had been recorded on March 8-9, according to data as of 3.15pm on March 9, in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani. The epicentres were located about 1 kilometre underground near Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani.
EGAT said the earthquakes had not affected the structure or stability of either Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani or Bang Lang Dam in Yala province.
EGAT and relevant agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely.