Wellness-Centric Insights Propel Thai Real Estate into a New Chapter

Bangkok, Thailand – November 2025 – TerraBKK has introduced The Wellness Blueprint, a groundbreaking vision for Thai real estate that elevates housing into holistic lifestyle experiences. Presented at the TerraHint Brand Series 2025 seminar, the initiative highlights how wellness-centric design can transform homes into spaces that foster health, happiness, and community.
TerraBKK unveiled the blueprint for wellness-driven real estate through research presented at the annual TerraHint Brand Series 2025 seminar under the theme The Wellness Blueprint #สูตรอยู่ดีมีสุข. The event gathered experts to share actionable strategies for building wellness-centric properties, alongside in-depth consumer insights. Findings revealed that Thai people define Wellness as “quality of life,” aligning with key factors in home-buying decisions. Four distinct wellness lifestyle groups were identified as emerging market forces. The seminar also announced the prestigious Terra Awards, recognizing powerful real estate brands, held at GAYSORN URBAN RESORT.
Sumitra Wongpakdee, Managing Director of Terra Media and Consulting Co., Ltd., stated that the TerraHint Brand Series is a major annual seminar hosted by TerraBKK.com, serving as a platform for exchanging perspectives to advance the real estate industry. This year marks the 8th edition, themed The Wellness Blueprint #สูตรอยู่ดีมีสุข, aiming to elevate housing from mere shelter to enhancing quality of life for all, creating experiences that go beyond living.
A survey of 2,000 respondents (75% residing in Bangkok and surrounding areas) revealed that Thais define Wellness as “quality of life, good environment, and safety.” These align with top priorities when choosing a home, with environment consistently ranking first. However, interpretations of Wellness vary across age groups, reflecting life experiences and responsibilities.
The study categorized consumers into four groups, reflecting their housing and service expectations:
Home-buying trends show that 41% plan to purchase a new residence within 3 years, up from 36% in 2024. Interest in townhomes rose from 24% to 30%, while demand for single houses dropped sharply from 86% to 66%.
Despite recent earthquakes, 48% reported no impact on housing choices, up from only 12% mid-year—indicating reduced concern. However, consumers increasingly prioritize brands with strong safety standards and trust those that communicate quickly and clearly.
Consumer confidence in Thailand’s economy declined in 2025 compared to 2024, with low expectations for the next 12 months. Big-ticket purchases like real estate or cars are seen as unfavorable.
In contrast, the Wellbeing Index scored 76.9% (WHO benchmark), remaining in the “good” range and slightly improving from mid-2025. Yet, groups with low economic confidence also reported lower mental wellbeing, reflecting vulnerability to economic volatility.
This year’s Terra Awards honored eight outstanding brands, presented by Pornnarit Chuan-chaisit, President of the Thai Real Estate Association:
#TerraBkk #TERRAHINT #BrandSeries2025 #TerraHintBrandSeries2025 #อยู่ดีมีสูตร #TheWellnessBlueprint #Wellness #Hospitality