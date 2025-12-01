Wellness-Centric Insights Propel Thai Real Estate into a New Chapter

Bangkok, Thailand – November 2025 – TerraBKK has introduced The Wellness Blueprint, a groundbreaking vision for Thai real estate that elevates housing into holistic lifestyle experiences. Presented at the TerraHint Brand Series 2025 seminar, the initiative highlights how wellness-centric design can transform homes into spaces that foster health, happiness, and community.

TerraBKK unveiled the blueprint for wellness-driven real estate through research presented at the annual TerraHint Brand Series 2025 seminar under the theme The Wellness Blueprint #สูตรอยู่ดีมีสุข. The event gathered experts to share actionable strategies for building wellness-centric properties, alongside in-depth consumer insights. Findings revealed that Thai people define Wellness as “quality of life,” aligning with key factors in home-buying decisions. Four distinct wellness lifestyle groups were identified as emerging market forces. The seminar also announced the prestigious Terra Awards, recognizing powerful real estate brands, held at GAYSORN URBAN RESORT.

Sumitra Wongpakdee, Managing Director of Terra Media and Consulting Co., Ltd., stated that the TerraHint Brand Series is a major annual seminar hosted by TerraBKK.com, serving as a platform for exchanging perspectives to advance the real estate industry. This year marks the 8th edition, themed The Wellness Blueprint #สูตรอยู่ดีมีสุข, aiming to elevate housing from mere shelter to enhancing quality of life for all, creating experiences that go beyond living.