Thai Air Force cuts energy use but keeps missions and training on track

Fuel use to be tightened under energy-saving policy

The Air Force’s approach reflects a wider Defence Ministry push to curb unnecessary energy use during the crisis. Official guidance issued in recent days called on agencies under the ministry’s supervision to reduce fuel consumption, cut back on air-conditioning use and avoid unnecessary travel, while preserving mission capability.

Prapas said the Air Force would adjust general energy use and encourage greater caution across the organisation, but stressed that these measures would not come at the expense of operational effectiveness.

Cope Tiger 2026 to proceed with stricter security

Prapas said the multinational Cope Tiger 2026 exercise would go ahead as planned and would not be disrupted by the regional crisis, although security measures would be stepped up. Royal Thai Air Force announcements say the exercise will be held from March 15-27, 2026 with the United States Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force under the theme “Together We Fly, Stronger We Stand”.

He said the exercise remained a normal part of readiness planning, allowing pilots to gain experience, strengthen coordination with partner forces and exchange operational knowledge. Thailand, he added, is a peace-loving country and routine military drills should not be seen as a sign that it is being drawn into any external conflict. However, he said the Air Force would remain alert to any warning signs and would strengthen protection measures to ensure the safety of all personnel involved.