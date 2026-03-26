Chiang Mai peak stays chilly at 9C as plains brace for heat

Chiang Mai is experiencing a sharp contrast in weather conditions, with cold temperatures still prevailing on Doi Inthanon while much of the North faces hot and hazy daytime weather.

As of 7am on March 26, 2026, the Facebook page of Chom Thong district in Chiang Mai reported impressive morning scenes from the summit area of Doi Inthanon, where conditions remained distinctly cold despite Thailand being well into the hot season.





Minimum temperatures recorded at key points were as follows:

Doi Inthanon summit: 9C

Kew Mae Pan: 12C

National park headquarters (Km 31, Ban Khun Klang): 11C

Tourists, particularly foreign visitors, travelled up the mountain to experience the first light of sunrise and the fresh air. Conditions at the summit were described as especially beautiful this morning, with open skies allowing clear views of the sunrise, while air quality was reported to be in the very good range, making it ideal for sightseeing and relaxation.

Visitor figures for Doi Inthanon National Park on March 25 showed a total of 824 tourists, including 485 foreign visitors and 339 Thai nationals. The figures underline how the cool weather on the mountaintop continues to attract travellers even in late March.