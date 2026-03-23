Chiang Mai diesel shortage deepens as pump supplies run dry

Chiang Mai is facing a severe diesel shortage, with many petrol stations across the province running out of fuel after daily allocations were sharply reduced amid tensions in the Middle East. Reports on Saturday, March 22, said several stations were receiving less than 10,000 litres of diesel a day, with supplies selling out within only a few hours.

A survey along the Chotana–Mae Rim route found diesel shortages at a number of service stations. One Bangchak station near the provincial hall reportedly put up a “diesel sold out” sign after receiving an allocation of only 8,000 litres, while several PTG stations were forced to suspend sales temporarily because no new stock had arrived.





Temporary measures have now been introduced at some stations to manage dwindling supplies. These include limiting diesel purchases for private vehicles to no more than Bt700, capping purchases for trucks with six wheels or more at Bt1,000, banning sales into jerry cans, and in some cases bringing forward closing times to 10pm.





The shortage is already affecting the transport sector, particularly local bus and passenger services. Operators on some routes have reportedly been forced to search from station to station for fuel, making it harder to maintain normal services.

If fuel allocations do not improve soon, there are growing concerns that Chiang Mai’s tourism economy could be hit hard next week, just as travel activity remains crucial to the province’s wider economy. This concern has also been echoed in local and regional reports tracking the shortage.





Source: nationtv.tv