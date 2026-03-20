Asia snaps up most US oil in three years as Hormuz closure hits Middle East supplies

Asian buyers have rushed to secure US crude in the largest volumes seen in three years, as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has forced countries to seek alternative energy supplies to replace crude from the Persian Gulf.

Data from Kpler, an energy consultancy, and Vortexa, a ship-tracking platform, showed that Asian countries have been actively buying US crude in recent days. As a result, the volume of US crude scheduled for delivery to Asia and due to begin loading in April has surged to around 60 million barrels, the highest monthly level since April 2023.

Traders said the latest buyers of US oil included refiners in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.