Chiang Mai haze crisis doubles patient numbers as PM2.5 takes a heavier toll

The health impact of Chiang Mai’s prolonged PM2.5 crisis is becoming increasingly visible, with one doctor saying the number of patients affected by the pollution has doubled as the province remains blanketed by hazardous haze.

Reports on April 1 said the situation this year has been more severe than in previous years, with persistent smoke, agricultural burning and fast-moving forest fires all contributing to worsening air quality.





Aphinant Tantiwut, M.D., at Lanna Hospital, said the rise in pollution has been followed by a marked increase in people seeking treatment. He said cases linked to PM2.5 exposure had climbed to around twice the usual level, with patients arriving with hives, allergic skin rashes, asthma flare-ups and unexplained shortness of breath.

He added that doctors were also seeing more patients suffering from nosebleeds, severe nasal inflammation, eye irritation and conjunctival inflammation. The broader medical warning is that prolonged exposure to fine particulate pollution can affect not only the respiratory system but also the heart and blood vessels. Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine has separately warned that severe PM2.5 exposure is associated with respiratory disease, lung problems, heart and vascular disease, and other chronic conditions.

With the haze persisting, health advice has become more urgent. People who need to go outdoors are being told to wear properly fitted N95 masks, while those staying indoors are advised to keep doors and windows shut and use air purifiers capable of filtering fine dust. Chiang Mai University’s medical faculty has issued similar guidance, recommending that people avoid going outside during very high PM2.5 episodes and use indoor air filtration where possible.