Doctor warns PM2.5 pollution can trigger lung cancer risk, including among non-smokers

Assoc Prof Dr Thanika Ketphueak, an oncologist in the Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, said Chiang Mai and many northern provinces have faced air pollution for more than a decade, with conditions worsening—particularly over the past three to five years.

She said severe pollution, often reflected by red or purple readings on the Air Quality Index (AQI), has clear health impacts, including respiratory disease, stroke and heart disease—and lung cancer.

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns—about a thousand times smaller than a millimetre—which allows it to penetrate deep into the lungs, she said.

Thanika said lung cancer is widely understood to be linked to smoking, and that is correct: the more and longer people smoke, the higher the risk.

However, she said lung cancer can also occur in non-smokers, and not rarely—especially among younger people, women, and those of East Asian background.

She said studies dating back to 2009 found that patients with these characteristics are often linked to a gene mutation known as EGFR. Lung cancer in this group can be influenced by multiple contributing factors, including genetics, ethnicity, exposure to carcinogens, and air pollution.