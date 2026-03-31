Interior Ministry orders tougher PM2.5 curbs in 17 northern provinces

The Permanent Secretary for Interior has issued the most urgent order to the governors of 17 northern provinces to step up measures to reduce the impact of the PM2.5 situation seriously and continuously until conditions return to normal, with strict enforcement of the law.

Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior, in his capacity as deputy commander for national disaster prevention and mitigation, said that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as commander for national disaster prevention and mitigation, is concerned about the overall PM2.5 situation nationwide, which remains at a high level, particularly in 17 northern provinces: Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani.